Ultimate sports weekend rally to take place in Las Vegas

Fans can take part in the "Ultimate Vegas Sports Weekend" pep rally for free Wednesday.

The rally will be hosted by the Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority, MGM Resorts International, NASCAR, USA Sevens Rugby, the UFC, and the Vegas Golden Knights.

It will feature athletes from all four sports, games, food, beverages, mascots and more.

It will take place at Toshiba Plaza from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

UFC 222 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, NASCAR weekend will take place this week at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, USA Sevens Rugby will kick off Friday at Sam Boyd Stadium, and the Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Ottawa Senators on Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

