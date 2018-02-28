Nevada Gov. Sandoval and wife finalize divorce

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval says he and his wife, Kathleen, have finalized their divorce.

Sandoval announced in December the couple had separated and planned to divorce after 27 years of marriage.

The two-term Republican said in a one-paragraph statement Tuesday they made the difficult decision "after careful and thoughtful consideration."

Records from the divorce proceeding filed in Washoe County District court on Monday have been sealed.

The governor says neither of them intend to publicly discuss the matter any further.

The Sandovals were married in 1990. They have two adult children and a teenager.

A Reno native, Brian Sandoval was first elected governor in 2010 and re-elected in 2014. He served in the Nevada Assembly, as state attorney general and as a federal judge before becoming governor.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.