#TravelBragging: Mob Museum most talked about landmark in Las Ve - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

#TravelBragging: Mob Museum most talked about landmark in Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
The Las Vegas Mob Museum receives a lot of social media attention from 'travel braggers' (Mike Doria / FOX5). The Las Vegas Mob Museum receives a lot of social media attention from 'travel braggers' (Mike Doria / FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Museums worldwide are getting a lot of attention and free publicity on social media as they are the most “bragged” about places from travelers, according to hotels.com. The booking company created the #TravelBrag analysis to discover which sights get the lot attention.

In Las Vegas, it’s The Mob Museum. In New York City, it’s Times Square. 

This tracking tool showed that one in six travelers search social media prior to their trips for #inspo to determine which photos they’ll take.

Food is also a big trending topic. In fact, the #TravelBragger showed various cities and which types of cuisine do the best on social media. Here’s the list:

  • Cake - Stockholm
  • Curry - Toronto
  • Steak/Pizza - New York
  • Enchiladas - Mexico City

Why so much data? According to hotels.com, 56% of Americans spend more than an hour a day on social media while on vacation. #wow

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.