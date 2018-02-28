TravelBragging: Mob Museum most talked about landmark in Las Vegas

Museums worldwide are getting a lot of attention and free publicity on social media as they are the most “bragged” about places from travelers, according to hotels.com. The booking company created the #TravelBrag analysis to discover which sights get the lot attention.

In Las Vegas, it’s The Mob Museum. In New York City, it’s Times Square.

This tracking tool showed that one in six travelers search social media prior to their trips for #inspo to determine which photos they’ll take.

Food is also a big trending topic. In fact, the #TravelBragger showed various cities and which types of cuisine do the best on social media. Here’s the list:

Cake - Stockholm

Curry - Toronto

Steak/Pizza - New York

Enchiladas - Mexico City

Why so much data? According to hotels.com, 56% of Americans spend more than an hour a day on social media while on vacation. #wow

