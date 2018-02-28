Rescued bunnies from Las Vegas taken to Virginia animal rescue

Bunnies rescued from a Las Vegas mental health facility have arrived at a Virginia animal rescue center and will be put up for adoption.

According to a Facebook post from the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, six bunnies arrived at the facility. The update posted on Monday stated the bunnies are about 3- to 4-months old. They will need some time to get used to their new surroundings and get spayed or neutered before they are available for adoption.

The rescue said volunteers drove the bunnies from Las Vegas to Arlington.

More than 20 bunnies were found dead on the grounds of the State of Nevada's West Charleston campus after the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services distributed a news release stating "feral rabbits" were running rampant on the campus. The state warned people to stay away from the rabbits and not feed them because they may carry diseases.

The deceased rabbits were removed by animal rescuers and taken for testing. Rescuers believe the bunnies were poisoned.

The City of Las Vegas said in a statement that "there was a false narrative on social media" that the city has exterminated the rabbits or planned to.

Rescuers said the rabbits on the campus were not wild, but domesticated.

A spokesperson for the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services told FOX5 they will continue to remove the bunnies safely and humanely. Adding, Capitol Police are investigating the case. Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to contact police by email or phone at 702-486-2935.

