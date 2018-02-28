Two Britons died of burn injuries in Grand Canyon helicopter cra - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Two Britons died of burn injuries in Grand Canyon helicopter crash

Five people died after a tour helicopter crashed at the Grand Canyon. (Source: Teddy Fujimoto)
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) -

A medical examiner's office says newlyweds who were pulled from a helicopter crash at the Grand Canyon died of complications from burn injuries.

The Clark County coroner's office released the causes of death Tuesday for 29-year-old Ellie Milward Udall and 31-year-old Jonathan Udall. They were among six British tourists on a sightseeing tour Feb. 10 when their helicopter crashed.

Three died at the scene and the Udalls later died at a Las Vegas hospital. Another passenger and the pilot remain in critical condition.

Ellie Udall's family said in a statement that she never regained consciousness in the burn unit and asked for privacy.

The company that operated the helicopter said this week that it's adding fuel systems to its fleet that could prevent or lessen burn injuries.

