Two Britons died of burn injuries in Grand Canyon helicopter crash

Flight restrictions put in place after a sightseeing helicopter crashed in the Grand Canyon have been lifted.

Flight restrictions put in place after a sightseeing helicopter crashed in the Grand Canyon have been lifted.

The Grand Canyon is shown in an undated image. (File)

The Grand Canyon is shown in an undated image. (File)

A preliminary report on a deadly helicopter crash at the Grand Canyon stated the aircraft spun at least two times before it crashed into a wash and caught on fire.

A preliminary report on a deadly helicopter crash at the Grand Canyon stated the aircraft spun at least two times before it crashed into a wash and caught on fire.

An image of the crash site was released in a preliminary report. (Source: NTSB)

An image of the crash site was released in a preliminary report. (Source: NTSB)

Five people died after a tour helicopter crashed at the Grand Canyon. (Source: Teddy Fujimoto)

A medical examiner's office says newlyweds who were pulled from a helicopter crash at the Grand Canyon died of complications from burn injuries.

The Clark County coroner's office released the causes of death Tuesday for 29-year-old Ellie Milward Udall and 31-year-old Jonathan Udall. They were among six British tourists on a sightseeing tour Feb. 10 when their helicopter crashed.

Three died at the scene and the Udalls later died at a Las Vegas hospital. Another passenger and the pilot remain in critical condition.

Ellie Udall's family said in a statement that she never regained consciousness in the burn unit and asked for privacy.

The company that operated the helicopter said this week that it's adding fuel systems to its fleet that could prevent or lessen burn injuries.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.