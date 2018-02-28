Nevada court releases more search warrant documents from 1 October

An Arizona man has been arrested for selling armor-piercing bullets to the 1 October shooter.

Ammunition is shown in an undated image. (File)

FBI: Stephen Paddock wasn't the only one who bought illegal ammo from Doug Haig

A new court date was set for an Arizona man accused of providing armor-piercing ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

A new court date was set for Douglas Haig, accused of providing armor-piercing ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. (Photo: Associated Press)

Hearing for man accused of providing ammo to Vegas shooter

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he has directed his attorney general to propose changes that would ban so-called bump stocks, which make it easier to fire rounds more quickly.

Students around the valley have been learning what to do if there's an active shooter in their schools.

Students around the valley have been learning what to do if there's an active shooter in their schools. (FOX5)

Stephen Paddock unleashed his rampage through two broken windows at the Mandalay Bay hotel (FOX5).

Court documents confirm the FBI received emails and social media accounts of the gunman in the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history, but they offer little new insight about the investigation in Las Vegas.

Thirteen documents released Tuesday were unsealed by a federal judge at the request of media organizations including The Associated Press.

Most have a hand-written note saying whether investigators received information about online accounts belonging to Stephen Paddock and girlfriend Marilou Danley.

One note listed two gold keys, a Fitbit device, USB drive, compact disc and four notepads obtained in an Oct. 22 search of Paddock's home in Mesquite, Nevada.

They don't say what the emails, USB drive or other items revealed or what authorities believe motivated Paddock to kill 58 people at an outdoor concert before shooting himself.

Danley hasn't been charged with a crime.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.