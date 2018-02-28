Nevada court releases more search warrant documents from 1 Octob - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Nevada court releases more search warrant documents from 1 October

Posted: Updated:
Stephen Paddock unleashed his rampage through two broken windows at the Mandalay Bay hotel (FOX5). Stephen Paddock unleashed his rampage through two broken windows at the Mandalay Bay hotel (FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Court documents confirm the FBI received emails and social media accounts of the gunman in the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history, but they offer little new insight about the investigation in Las Vegas.

Thirteen documents released Tuesday were unsealed by a federal judge at the request of media organizations including The Associated Press.

Most have a hand-written note saying whether investigators received information about online accounts belonging to Stephen Paddock and girlfriend Marilou Danley.

One note listed two gold keys, a Fitbit device, USB drive, compact disc and four notepads obtained in an Oct. 22 search of Paddock's home in Mesquite, Nevada.

They don't say what the emails, USB drive or other items revealed or what authorities believe motivated Paddock to kill 58 people at an outdoor concert before shooting himself.

Danley hasn't been charged with a crime.

RELATED:

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.