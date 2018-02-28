Ban lifted on reporting Vegas shooting autopsies

A Nevada judge listened to arguments in court on Feb. 9, 2018. (LasVegasCourts/Twitter)

The Nevada Supreme Court has lifted a ban on media outlets reporting the autopsy findings on the 58 people killed in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Three justices on Tuesday overruled a judge in Las Vegas who had ordered The Associated Press and Las Vegas Review-Journal not to report coroner findings about an off-duty police officer killed in the Oct. 1 massacre.

The justices say the order by Clark County District Judge Richard Scotti constituted an invalid prior restraint of First Amendment press freedom.

Attorneys who sought the prohibition on behalf of Officer Charleston Hartfield's widow and his estate didn't immediately respond to messages.

The state high court says AP and the Review-Journal don't have to return autopsy documents obtained Jan. 30 in response to a public records lawsuit.

