Newly-released documents provide details into Steve Wynn sexual assault allegations

In the weeks after sexual assault and sexual harassment allegations against Steve Wynn first surfaced, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department took two reports from women who said they had been assaulted by the casino mogul.

The first report came on Jan. 29, a matter of days after the the Wall Street Journal reported the allegations. Officers redacted the name on the police report, but Patti Velasco said she was the accuser. Velasco told police Wynn assaulted her months after she started working as a blackjack dealer at the Golden Nugget, the casino Wynn ran at the time. Velasco said she had several interactions with Wynn, but in the summer of 1975 she refused his advances, and she was fired days later.

The second report was filed one day after Wynn stepped down as CEO of Wynn Resorts. An unnamed woman told police Wynn raped her twice insider her apartment of Chicago. She also said Wynn fathered her child. Police officers told FOX5 they took a "courtesy report" for this incident and forwarded it to authorities in Chicago, since it is out of Metro's jurisdiction.

Steve Wynn has repeatedly denied all allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment since they first surfaced. He stepped down as finance chair for the Republican National Committee shortly after the allegations were first published, and stepped down as CEO of Wynn Resorts on Feb. 6.

All of the incidents in the report allegedly happened in the 1970s. Since the crimes would be past the statute of limitations, there will be no serious police investigation.

