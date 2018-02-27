School bus involved in crash near Faith Lutheran Middle and High - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

School bus involved in crash near Faith Lutheran Middle and High School

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
A school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Faith Lutheran Middle and High School.

Police responded about 3:54 p.m. to the crash between a school bus and a vehicle near Hualapai Way and Homestretch Drive, Lt. Grant Rogers said. About 60 children were on board the bus, but no one was injured.

Police said there was minor damage and the scene is cleared.

