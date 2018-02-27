Route 91 Strong group making sure survivors don't 'fall through the cracks'

Colie Knoke, a pregnant woman who survived the 1 October shooting was finally able to get some financial help this week.(FOX5)

A pregnant woman who survived the 1 October shooting was finally able to get some financial help this week. Since, she said she wants to make sure other people like her aren't falling through the cracks.

Colie Knoke lived through the horror of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting while also have to worry about an unborn baby.

“Sometimes when someone screams happy like ‘Woohoo!’ I hear blood curdling screams,” Knoke explained.

She was hurt while escaping the concert, and with a baby on the way, it really changed things. Knoke works as a model and cocktail server. She knew she’d have fewer gigs as she got later into her pregnancy so she planned ahead.

“I planned all of Oct. and Nov. to just accept every gig that came my way, work work work, and I'd have money saved up. Well, then Oct. 1 happened and I didn't want to work, I didn't want to get out of bed, I didn't want to see people, I didn't want to cry in public,” Knoke said. “That's financially, of course, hard and then the mental and physical aspects of it; I feel like I've been hit from every angle.”

It's people like her that the Route 91 Strong group has been working for.

“There's just a lot of us that have fallen through the cracks and it's hard to decide like who is gonna get what,” Knoke said.

The group is made up of survivors helping survivors, and just this week they were able to cut a check for Knoke.

“If I didn't have them, I would not be in a healthy place,” Knoke said.

The group wasn't just there financially. Knoke said they've become like a family.

“Day-to-day instead of feeling like I have to get up, I'm, you know, it's a different perspective when you have something to look forward to, and that's this group.”

