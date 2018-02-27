Police arrest UNLV hate crime suspect - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police arrest UNLV hate crime suspect

Gino Flinn (Source: UNLV Police Services) Gino Flinn (Source: UNLV Police Services)
Metro Police arrested a man who they said battered a student in the UNLV Student Union on Friday.

In a notice, authorities said it happened about 11 a.m. The incident was classified as a hate crime due to the suspect's use of homophobic slurs directed at the student while the crime was committed.

The suspect, according to UNLV police, is a homeless man known both to the victim and Police Services.

UNLV police identified the suspect as Gino Flinn. He was described as being 6'2" tall, 188 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. 

He fled the building after fellow students intervened. 

