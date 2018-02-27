Victim, officers seek I-215 hit and run driver

NHP said they are looking for this car that sped off after hitting another car on I-215.

A victim's family and the Nevada Highway Patrol asked for help to find a hit-and-run driver who caused a crash in the I-215 near the Charleston exit.

NHP said it was seeking any information or witnesses to identify the fleeing driver. His vehicle was described as "a white Nissan sedan with an unknown temporary registration and missing its front bumper." He was described as a man in his early 40s with brown hair.

Angelina Cordova, the mother of the victim, said the man was speeding, going up to 90 miles per hour, and side-swiped Cordova's daughter, causing her to swerve three lanes and flip her car. Cordova said her daughter was able to crawl out with just a few bruises. She said the man's bumper was dragging and he pulled over, removed the bumper and drove off again.

To contact NHP with any information about this or any crash, call *647.

