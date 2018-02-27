MLB prospect honors victims of 1 October

Bubba Derby, an MLB prospect for the Milwuakee Brewers, is dedicating this upcoming season to the 58 people killed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Derby himself was there and threw himself over two women he had just met to protect them. He told TMZ he still struggles with survivors' guilt.

"Not knowing why you were able to not only get out alive but get out uninjured," he said before trailing off.

Derby said bullets were ricocheting off the ground around him as he laid over two women. Those two women and him have since reconnected, and Derby said they will be in each other's lives forever.

Derby said he thinks about 1 October daily and the people who didn't make it out alive. Derby told FOX5 he does not want those people to ever be forgetting.

This season, Derby will be playing with an embroidered glove that says "58 strong." He is currently in Phoenix for spring training.

