Ax-wielding woman climbs fence, threatens children on North Las Vegas playground

A woman holding a pick ax and screaming threats climbed a chain link fence at a North Las Vegas elementary school Tuesday, according to North Las Vegas Police.

It happened at Williams Elementary on the 3000 block of East Tonopah Avenue in North Las Vegas at around noon, NLVPD public information officer Eric Leavitt said. There were about 200 kids on the playground at the time.

"It was so scary," fourth grader Gael Duarte said. "I heard a lady screaming 'I'm going to kill you.' I saw a lady screaming at all of us with an ax beside her."

Officers arrested 33-year-old Kisstal Killough in connection with the situation. According to police, responding officers arrived within a minute of the initial call. Killough jumped off the fence, dropped the pick ax, and surrendered peacefully, according to police.

"I was having tears in my eyes," fourth-grader Naomi Ramirez said. "I was shaking. My friends tried to calm me down but I couldn't do it."

The principal of Williams Elementary sent the following letter to families:

February 27, 2018 Tom Williams Families, The safety of our students is the number one priority at Tom Williams Elementary School. As always, we want to keep you informed of important issues happening within our school community. We want to let you know that earlier today, an adult, not associated with our school, attempted to climb a fence to trespass on our campus. Staff and students noticed the woman and law enforcement was called. Officers from the North Las Vegas Police Department responded immediately and took the woman into custody before she could access the playground area. The woman did not harm anyone or cause any damage to the school. I would like to thank the North Las Vegas Police Department for their amazing response time to our call, and I would also like to thank our staff and students for being alert and taking the appropriate actions. This incident serves as an important opportunity to remind our parents and students of safe practices and to look out for each other. If you or your child notices something suspicious or a person on campus who does not have a CCSD ID, please notify one of our staff members immediately. If you have any questions or concerns, please call our school at 702-799-7179. Thank you, Kristie Cole Principal

Leavitt said she was either mentally impaired or was under the influence of drugs.

