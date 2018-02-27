Nevada Parole Board to decide in two weeks on woman who killed 6 kids

A Nevada Parole Board is getting ready to decide the fate of a woman who killed six teens about 18 years ago.

Jessica Williams was found guilty of driving under the influence of marijuana and sentenced in 2001.

Williams admitted to taking drugs before falling asleep at the wheel of a van. She hit a group of students at 75 miles per hour. The kids were picking up trash along Interstate 15 in March of 2000. Five students died instantly. Another student died the following day.

Williams was sentenced to 18 to 45 years in prison for each victim. She has spent almost half her life behind bars. Her lawyer claimed her constitutional rights were violated during the trial.

During the hearing, Commissioner Connie Bisbee asked why Williams has shown so much remorse for falling asleep, but has not taken ownership for smoking marijuana or ingesting ecstasy.

"I don't believe I was under the influence at all and I believe at my trial we proved that," Williams said. "What I did was wrong, but what I did was fall asleep."

Williams said all she knows is "being in prison," but she's working on a Bachelor's degree. Williams said she is 18 years sober, however Bisbee questioned whether Williams would maintain sobriety outside of prison where drugs and alcohol are readily available and in some instances legal.

Some of the victims' family members were in the room during the hearing, outside of Williams' view. Bisbee asked Williams what she would say to the families of the victims. Williams said she has thought about that "almost every single day."

"How do you apologize for the death of somebody's child?" Williams said. "I don't know how to put that into words. I just don't."

"Has the 'I'm sorry' ever come out of your mouth towards any of the victims?" Bisbee asked.

"Yes I believe it has," Williams responded. "I don't know how to say I'm sorry because what are those words?"

Williams had already been granted parole for the first four of her charges. Tuesday's parole hearing was her fifth.

Bisbee said she would let Williams know what the board decides in approximately two weeks. If Williams is granted parole, she will have only one conviction left out of the six to resolve.

