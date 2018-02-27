Woman tells police Steve Wynn raped her in '70s - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Woman tells police Steve Wynn raped her in '70s

Posted: Updated:
This March 15, 2016 file photo shows casino mogul Steve Wynn during a news conference in Medford, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) This March 15, 2016 file photo shows casino mogul Steve Wynn during a news conference in Medford, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

A woman has told police she had a child with casino mogul Steve Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced to resign from a Las Vegas job after she refused to have sex with him.

The Associated Press on Tuesday obtained copies of the police reports recently filed by the two women over allegations dating to the 1970s.

One report shows a woman told police she gave birth to a girl after Wynn raped her at her Chicago apartment around 1973 and 1974.

The other says she had consensual sex with Wynn while she worked as a casino dealer at the Golden Nugget but was fired when she told him no in summer 1976.

Wynn has resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct allegations.

RELATED: 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.