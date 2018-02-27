Woman tells police Steve Wynn raped her in '70s

The Board of Directors of Wynn Resorts announced it formed a special committee "comprised solely of independent directors to investigate allegations" against Steve Wynn named in a Jan. 26, 2018 Wall Street Journal article.

The Board of Directors of Wynn Resorts announced it formed a special committee "comprised solely of independent directors to investigate allegations" against Steve Wynn named in a Jan. 26, 2018 Wall Street Journal article.

The chair of the Republican National Committee says they will return contributions from former finance chair Steve Wynn if he's found guilty of sexual misconduct allegations.

The chair of the Republican National Committee says they will return contributions from former finance chair Steve Wynn if he's found guilty of sexual misconduct allegations.

Steve Wynn has resigned from his position as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wynn Resorts, the company announced Tuesday.

Steve Wynn has resigned from his position as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wynn Resorts, the company announced Tuesday.

Steve Wynn steps down as CEO and Chairman of Wynn Resorts

Steve Wynn steps down as CEO and Chairman of Wynn Resorts

Former cocktail waitresses who worked for Steve Wynn's casinos, said sexual harassment was common and, in some cases, it was part of the company handbook.

Former cocktail waitresses who worked for Steve Wynn's casinos, said sexual harassment was common and, in some cases, it was part of the company handbook.

Steve Wynn resigned as CEO and Chairman of Wynn Resorts Tuesday. (Photo: Associated Press)

Steve Wynn resigned as CEO and Chairman of Wynn Resorts Tuesday. (Photo: Associated Press)

A Wynn Resorts stockholder filed a lawsuit against Steve Wynn and several others stemming from sexual harassment claims.

A Wynn Resorts stockholder filed a lawsuit against Steve Wynn and several others stemming from sexual harassment claims.

A woman has told police she had a child with casino mogul Steve Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced to resign from a Las Vegas job after she refused to have sex with him.

The Associated Press on Tuesday obtained copies of the police reports recently filed by the two women over allegations dating to the 1970s.

One report shows a woman told police she gave birth to a girl after Wynn raped her at her Chicago apartment around 1973 and 1974.

The other says she had consensual sex with Wynn while she worked as a casino dealer at the Golden Nugget but was fired when she told him no in summer 1976.

Wynn has resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct allegations.

RELATED:

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.