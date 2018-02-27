The AXIS theater renamed after Caesars unveils Zappos partnershi - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

The AXIS theater renamed after Caesars unveils Zappos partnership

Posted: Updated:
The Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino is shown in an undated image. (File) The Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino is shown in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The AXIS theater will be renamed as the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, Caesars Entertainment announced Monday. 

Zappos is teaming up with Caesars Entertainment, the renaming of the theater is part of a multi-year partnership between the two organizations. Additional initiatives are expected to be announced in the future. 

Caesars said the partnership will allow Zappos to show off its "core values and culture in new and unexpected ways." 

To see upcoming events at the venue, click here

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.