The AXIS theater renamed after Caesars unveils Zappos partnership

The Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino is shown in an undated image. (File)

The AXIS theater will be renamed as the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, Caesars Entertainment announced Monday.

Zappos is teaming up with Caesars Entertainment, the renaming of the theater is part of a multi-year partnership between the two organizations. Additional initiatives are expected to be announced in the future.

Caesars said the partnership will allow Zappos to show off its "core values and culture in new and unexpected ways."

