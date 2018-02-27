Population of unincorporated Clark County surpasses one million - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Population of unincorporated Clark County surpasses one million

Clark County is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5) Clark County is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The population of unincorporated Clark County surpassed one million people for the first time, officials announced Tuesday.

The countywide population is now 2.25 million, which is up 2 percent. 

The populations of the cities are:

  • Las Vegas: 648,224
  • Henderson: 307,928
  • North Las Vegas: 249,180 
  • Mesquite: 21,338
  • Boulder City: 16,508

Statistics showed Henderson saw the largest increase in population with a 3-percent difference. 

The numbers were provided by the county's Department of Comprehensive planning and are from August 2017. 

