Population of unincorporated Clark County surpasses one million

Clark County is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

The population of unincorporated Clark County surpassed one million people for the first time, officials announced Tuesday.

The countywide population is now 2.25 million, which is up 2 percent.

The populations of the cities are:

Las Vegas: 648,224

Henderson: 307,928

North Las Vegas: 249,180

Mesquite: 21,338

Boulder City: 16,508

Statistics showed Henderson saw the largest increase in population with a 3-percent difference.

The numbers were provided by the county's Department of Comprehensive planning and are from August 2017.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.