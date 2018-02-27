Pension fund leader sues Wynn Resorts after sex allegations

Steve Wynn has agreed to give up control of his ex-wife, Elaine Wynn's shares of Wynn Resorts, Ltd, according to a Bloomberg report.More >
Former cocktail waitresses who worked for Steve Wynn's casinos, said sexual harassment was common and, in some cases, it was part of the company handbook.More >
A manilla folder has been tucked away a Las Vegas Review reporters desk for 20 years.More >
Wynn Resorts has hired a law firm to help investigate sexual misconduct allegations against casino mogul Steve Wynn, the company's chairman and CEO.More >
Wynn Resorts is denying multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault by founder Steve Wynn, detailed in a Wall Street Journal report that sent shares of the casino company tumbling 9 percent Friday.More >
Steve Wynn has resigned from his position as CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wynn Resorts, the company announced Tuesday.More >
The pregnant wife of a man killed by a boulder that crashed through the window of their car near Los Angeles is pleading for information that leads to an arrest.More >
Costco is inviting veterans, active-duty military members and their families to an exclusive shopping event.More >
A man is dead after being struck by a semi-truck early Friday morning in North Las Vegas.More >
A man was shot and killed after a struggle over his gun near Lamb Boulevard and Owens Avenue Thursday, according to Las Vegas Metro Police.More >
Police said the man became infatuated with the victim and tried to kidnap her, but she fought back.More >
An officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is under investigation after shooting and killing a golden retriever last Friday near Nellis Blvd and Bonanza Road.More >
A teacher in Arizona says the governor's claims on teachers pay in the state is just wrong.More >
An SUV burst into flames after a two-vehicle crash in Henderson Friday afternoon.More >
A young boy who battled through multiple surgeries after being critically injured when a tree limb fell on him during a storm in October of 2012, has passed away, according to his family.More >
