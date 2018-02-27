Pension fund leader sues Wynn Resorts after sex allegations

Wynn Resorts is denying multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault by founder Steve Wynn, detailed in a Wall Street Journal report that sent shares of the casino company tumbling 9 percent Friday.

Wynn Resorts has hired a law firm to help investigate sexual misconduct allegations against casino mogul Steve Wynn, the company's chairman and CEO.

A manilla folder has been tucked away a Las Vegas Review reporters desk for 20 years.

A reporter at the Las Vegas Review Journal said she was blocked from reporting on sexual assault allegations against Steve Wynn in 1998.

Former cocktail waitresses who worked for Steve Wynn's casinos, said sexual harassment was common and, in some cases, it was part of the company handbook.

Steve Wynn resigned as CEO and Chairman of Wynn Resorts Tuesday. (Photo: Associated Press)

Steve Wynn has agreed to give up control of his ex-wife, Elaine Wynn's shares of Wynn Resorts, Ltd, according to a Bloomberg report.

Steve Wynn resigned as CEO and Chairman of Wynn Resorts Tuesday. (Photo: Associated Press)

The official in charge of New York's $209 billion public pension fund has sued Wynn Resorts in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against former company CEO Steve Wynn.

Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced Monday that the lawsuit alleges certain officers and directors knew the company's founder and chairman had made unwanted sexual advances on employees and pressured them to perform sex acts.

The state's retirement fund holds shares in Wynn Resorts with an estimated value of about $30 million. Wynn Resort shareholders can take legal action when a company's executives don't meet their obligations as fiduciaries of the company.

Wynn resigned this month. He has denied the misconduct accusations and attributed them to a campaign led by his ex-wife.

