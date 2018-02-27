Pedestrian injured in crash near Craig and Nellis

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Craig Road and Nellis Boulevard on Feb. 27, 2018. (Source: LVACS)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the collision just after 5 a.m. near Craig Road and Nellis Boulevard.

Police said a man was crossing Craig when he was struck by a sport utility vehicle traveling westbound.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene, police said. Citing the preliminary investigation, police said it did not appear that impairment was a factor.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. He was initially listed in serious condition. Police later said he sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Road closures are in place on Craig Road between Nellis and Lamb boulevards, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

