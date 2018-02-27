Love Ranch Brothel closes after fire code issue

The Love Ranch Brothel lost its privilege license Sunday, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

The County Commission voted for the suspension after claims that the facility was not in compliance with the fire code related to Manufactured Housing.

County Board Chairperson Lorinda Wichman said she was advised by the Planning Department that the Fire Marshal noted the code violations. The Fire Marshal said he did not give that advisory, the sheriff's office said.

The Board of County Commissioners Chairman, a Love Ranch representative and counsel, the District Attorney and the County Manager spoke on the phone and decided they would speak with the Fire Marshal Monday to clarify the issues before making a decision, according to the sheriff's office.

Wichman said that this was an emergency safety and health issue and action needed to be taken immediately and after further debate, other county leaders agreed to do so.

The Love Ranch was told about its license removal Sunday and the Nye County Sheriff's Office collected the Prostitute Work Cards. The restaurant, bar and lounge were allowed to stay open and the enforcement only applied to the brothel portion of the business, the sheriff's office said.

