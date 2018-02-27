Vegas Golden Knights make three moves ahead of NHL trade deadline

The Vegas Golden Knights navigated their first ever "deadline day," making three moves before the NHL trade deadline at noon on Monday.
"For all of us, it's an exciting time of the year," Golden Knights General Manager George McPhee said on a call with the media after the deadline.
Here's a breakdown of the trades:
"This is our team now, and we're excited for the stretch run and we know our fans are to," McPhee said.
McPhee said the team's front office wanted to be aggressive before the deadline and built of the Golden Knight's impressive success in its first season, but he didn't want to break up the team chemistry.
"This team deserves to be together, and we kept them together for a reason, and we were aggressive in doing that as well...we're trying to win right now," McPhee said.
