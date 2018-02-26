The Smith Center announces lineup for 2018-2019 Broadway Las Vegas Series

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Monday night announced the lineup for it's 2018-2019 Broadway Las Vegas Series.

The 10-show series begins in August and goes through June 2019 and will feature Tony Award-winning productions and Grammy-nominated musicals.

Included are Andrew Lloyd Webber's "School of Rock," "On Your Feet!," the musical "Waitress," Disney's "The Lion King," "Dear Evan Hansen," "Come From Away," "Hello, Dolly!" starring Betty Buckley, "The Play That Goes Wrong," a revival of "Fiddler on the Roof" and Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

The schedule is as follows:

"School of Rock: The Musical": Tuesday, Aug. 7 - Aug. 12, 2018

"On Your Feet!": Tuesday, Sept. 4 - Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018

"Waitress": Tuesday, OCt. 9 - Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018

"Disney's The Lion King": Wednesday, Nov. 7 - Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018

"Dear Evan Hansen": Tuesday, Jan. 15 - Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019

"Come From Away": Tuesday, Feb. 19 - Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019

"Hello, Dolly!": Tuesday, March 19 - Sunday, March 24, 2019

"The Play That Goes Wrong": Thursday, April 18 - Wednesday, April 24, 2019

"Fiddler on the Roof": Tuesday, June 4 - Sunday, June 9, 2019

"Charlie and the Chocolate Factory": Tuesday, June 18 - Sunday, June 30, 2019

Season ticket holders can buy tickets by visiting The Smith's Center's website or by phone at 702-749-2847. Other sales will be announced in spring.

