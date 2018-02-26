Valley schools practice active shooter drills

Students around the valley have been learning what to do if there's an active shooter in their schools. (FOX5)

Theresa Miller has a son in kindergarten at Somerset Academy. She said last month, he came home with alarming news from school.

"He's like, 'Yeah, mommy, we had to practice in case a bad guy comes in and shoots us,'" Miller said.

She said the school sent home a letter explaining they'd be holding active school shooter drills because of revised laws. The letter went on to say they would not be disclosing the date and time of these drills for safety.

"They had to cover up windows in the classroom and the whole class had to go hide in the bathroom and they had to hide really quiet, in case the bad guy came to look for them and try to shoot them," Miller said. "They had a teacher bang on the door to kind of get the kids the idea of somebody's trying to look for them and they're nearby so 'be really quiet in case they're in the area.'"

She said she's glad kids and teachers are being prepared for the worst, but since she's been facing some tough questions from her kindergartner.

"One of his first questions was 'Mommy, why does he want to shoot us? Why does a bad guy want to shoot us?' And I had to tell him there's just some bad people in the world and sometimes they want to hurt people, but you shouldn't have to worry about it, try not to worry!'"

Miller said now she's trying not to worry about the stress her little boy is going through.

"My son didn't even know about 1 October, so for him to go from not knowing this is the world we live in, to 'yeah sometimes bad guys come in and shoot at kids,' it seems like a lot to take in," Miller said.

