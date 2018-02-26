'Tiny Houses' built for Valley veterans - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

'Tiny Houses' built for Valley veterans

Veterans in the valley looking for housing could soon have a new option with "Tiny Houses."
Veterans in the valley looking for housing could soon have a new option.

The Veterans Village "Tiny House" Village broke ground Monday, featuring 11 units built from re-purposed shipping containers.

The homes were intended for United States Veterans, located on North 21st Street, near Fremont Street and Eastern Avenue in northeast Las Vegas. 

"It has been (Vegas Village founder) Dr. Stalks mission since 1986 to create a housing development model for national replication constructed from shipping containers. Mr. Stalk collaborated with the Clinton Foundation to develop disaster-resistant, rapid-deployment container housing for earthquake-ravaged Haiti and  In 2007 he was presented with a Daily Points of Light Award by President George W. Bush," Veterans Village said in a release.

