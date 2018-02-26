DMV planning to allow transgender drivers to choose gender identity

Those identifying as transgender in Nevada could soon be able to pick which gender they identify with at the DMV.

The DMV said there was no opposition during a public meeting to a proposal that would eliminate the requirement of a doctor's note for transgender people when filling out identifying documents.

"We're removing the requirement to have a physician's signature. Transgender people know what gender they are and a lot of them don't really want to have a physician in the middle of it," Kevin Malone of the DMV said. "So we think that's an unnecessary burden and we're just removing that requirement."

The change will go into effect when the State Legislative Commission approves it.

