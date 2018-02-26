Bellagio cook arrested after reportedly stealing 25 lobster tail - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Bellagio cook arrested after reportedly stealing 25 lobster tails

Alex Hernandez (Source: LVMPD) Alex Hernandez (Source: LVMPD)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

It's time for Bellagio cook Alex Hernandez to shell out some bail money after he was charged with stealing 25 lobster tails at work.

Hernandez, 49, faces one count of embezzlement for stealing the lobsters, worth $1,875, $75 each. 

Bellagio security called Metro police after Hernandez was seen putting the lobsters in his backpack and walking out the back door.

He was arrested Monday, and his bail was set at $5,000.

A spokesperson for MGM Resorts said they are assisting police with the investigation.

