Lawsuit filed against Live Nation to refund Route 91 tickets

Windows boarded up at the Mandalay Bay after a deadly shooting. (FOX5)

Lawyers have filed a lawsuit against Route 91 Harvest Festival promoter, Live Nation, to refund all 22,000 tickets sold to attendees.

Robinson Calcagnie, Inc. filed the suit in California on Friday. The suit alleged that Live Nation offered its condolences to concert goers who were impacted by the mass shooting, but neglected to return all ticket costs to those who purchased tickets.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s almost March 2018 and only a portion of those who purchased tickets to the October concert, which ended in massacre, have had their money refunded,” said attorney Mark Robinson of Robinson Calcagnie, Inc.

Police said a lone gunman unleashed hundreds of bullets towards concertgoers at the festival on Oct. 1. 58 people died and hundreds of other victims were injured.

Robinson urged anyone who may be entitled to a refund to contact him at 945-500-5045.

