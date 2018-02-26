Fifth person dies after Grand Canyon helicopter crash

Flight restrictions put in place after a sightseeing helicopter crashed in the Grand Canyon have been lifted.

The Grand Canyon is shown in an undated image. (File)

A fifth person has died as the result of a helicopter crash at the Grand Canyon on Feb. 10.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, Ellie Milward died on Sunday at University Medical where she spent more than two weeks in critical condition.

The crash claimed the lives of Jonathan Udall, who Sky News reported was Milward's husband, veterinary specialist Becky Dobson, 27; her boyfriend Stuart Hill, a 30-year-old car salesman; and his brother, Jason Hill, a 32-year-old lawyer.

Pilot Scott Booth, 42, and Jennifer Barham, 39 remain at University Medical Center where they were last listed in critical condition.

Arizona Hualapai Nation police said all seven people, including the pilot, were in the sightseeing helicopter at the time of trash. All of the passengers were visiting from the United Kingdom at the time.

The NTSB, the organization investigating the crash released a preliminary report on the incident but said the final report is not expected to be completed for more than a year.

