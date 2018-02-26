Man who left 'threatening note' at Heller's office sentenced

A man who pleaded guilty to extortion after police said he left a threatening note at Sen. Dean Heller’s office was sentenced Monday.

Nevada Judge Douglas Smith sentenced Richard Holley to 19 to 48 months behind bars. Holley was initially arrested for extortion, burglary and intimidating a public officer, but he took a plea deal in October.

Police said on July 14 Holley entered the building where Heller’s office is located and left a note stating, “Sen. Heller, I am sick and will die without continued medical care. If I'm going to die because you voted to repeal or replace with a death bill, I will take you with me. If I'm going to die so are you."

Police responded to the building after receiving a call from an alarm company reported a burglary at the building.

Police said Holley was captured on surveillance video arriving at Heller’s office. Holley’s son and his son’s wife identified Holley as the person seen leaving the note.

Holley’s wife suffered medical problems. His son said he had discussed the Affordable Care Act with him and knew he had strong feelings about it.

