Vegas Golden Knights trade Brendan Leipsic for Philip Holm of Canucks

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Philip Holm during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

The Vegas Golden Knights acquired Philip Holm from the Vancouver Canucks, the team announced Monday.

Holm was acquired in exchange for forward Brendan Leipsic. Holm will join the Golden Knights AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves.

Holm made his NHL debut with the Canucks on Feb. 23 against the Golden Knights. In 42 games with Vancouver's AHL affiliate this year, he tallied 11 goals and 18 assists for 29 points.

He spent the 2016 to 2017 season with the Vaxjo Lakers of the Swedish Hockey League where he posted 21 points in 52 games.

He was originally signed by the Canucks as a free agent on May 26, 2017. He won a gold medal with Team Sweden during the 2016 to 2017 World Championship.

Leipsic played in 44 games for the Golden Knights. He was selected by the team during the 2017 Expansion Draft from the Toronto Maple Leafs.

