Scale the Strat raises $325K for American Lung Association

Josh Duncan, of Illinois, was the winner of Scale the Strat. (Source: Cashman Photo)

Scale the Strat raised $325,000 for the American Lung Association.

More than 1,100 people registered to take 1,455 steps to climb up 108 floors at the Stratosphere. Last year, 801 people registered for the event and raised $237,000.

This year, the winner, identified as Josh Duncan, of Illinois climbed all 108 floors in 8 minutes and 10 seconds.

Fundraising for the event ends on March 25. If you would like to contribute funds, click here.

