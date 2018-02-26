Metallica rockin' their way to Vegas

Legendary heavy metal band Metallica is bringing their WorldWired Tour to Las Vegas.

Metallica is scheduled to rock the T-Mobile Arena on Monday, November 26 at 7:30 p.m.

The #WorldWired Tour is coming to North America in 2018 & 2019! ???????? Visit https://t.co/znIrkoqzkl for tour dates & ticket info. pic.twitter.com/pWn5zQBt70 — Metallica (@Metallica) February 26, 2018

The Fall/Winter tour will mark a few firsts for the band. Each show will get rolling with the Light It Up pre-show party hosted by their very good friend Jim Breuer. Jim, along with a DJ to get the night rocking with some great tunes, hits the stage before the band with comedy, fan interaction, giveaways and much more. And if you love to travel and one show just isn’t enough, then perhaps the Wherever I May Roam Black Ticket is for you! For the first time in ‘Tallica history, you may purchase one ticket that will allow you floor access to any Metallica show on the 2018/2019 North American tour. A limited number of 250 of these Black Tickets* will be available for $598. *“Wherever I May Roam” Black Tickets are non-transferable and if re-sold will be revoked.

Each ticket for the concert includes a copy of Metallica's latest album, 2016's "Hardwired ... To Self-Destruct."

Finally, Metallica continue to raise funds for their All Within My Hands Foundation, which supports a cross-section of national, local and Bay Area charities, music education programs and local food banks. Continuing their collaboration with Crowdrise, Metallica encourage you to make a donation when purchasing tickets to the upcoming shows and each time you donate, you’ll be entered to win tickets, pre-show party passes, meet and greet passes, and one lucky winner will be flown to the last show on the tour. For more information, visit https://www.crowdrise.com/Metallica2018

Regular tickets range in price from $75 to $145. They will go on sale Friday, March 2, 2018 at 10 a.m. (PST). They can be purchased here.

