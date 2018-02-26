Lionel Richie adds more dates to Vegas residency

In this June 28, 2015 file photo, Lionel Richie performs on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury music festival on Worthy Farm, Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

Legendary performer Lionel Richie has added 16 more performances to his successful running residency over at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

"Lionel Richie-All The Hits" celebrates decades of Richie’s timeless musical career. Since the show’s premiere in 2016, it has received rave reviews and accolades from fans and critics alike, including Vegas Seven’s “Best New Resident” in their Best of Las Vegas 2016 issue.

“It’s so much fun being on stage in Vegas and performing for my fans from all over the world in this magical city,” said Lionel Richie. “I love Las Vegas!”

Here are the 16 additional dates for Richie's performances:

Aug. 2018: 15, 17, 18, 21, 24, 25, 28

Oct. 2018: 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20

Tickets for the following previously-announced performances are also on sale now:

March 2018: 9, 10, 13, 16, 17, 20

Tickets for the additional dates will go on sale on Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m. (PST). You can purchase them here.

