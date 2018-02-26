Las Vegas elementary school on lockdown during search for robber - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas elementary school on lockdown during search for robbery suspects

A Las Vegas elementary school is on lockdown as police search for two robbery suspects Monday morning, police said. 

At 6:15 a.m., two men entered the Jackpot Jonie's on 6085 South Fort Apache Road, near Patrick Lane, and demanded money from an employee before leaving in a sedan. 

Decker Elementary School, near Twain Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, was placed on lockdown as officers searched the area for the suspects. Police said the lockdown was being lifted just before 9 a.m. 

Officers urged motorists and pedestrians in the area to avoid Viking Road and Redwood Street while they search the area near the school. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

