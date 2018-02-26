Las Vegas barber offers free haircuts to kids who read - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas barber offers free haircuts to kids who read

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas kids could get a free haircut during Nevada Reading Week. 

Local barbers can participate in "Read with my Barber 2018" from Monday through March 3 by wearing a t-shirt to promote the week, make complimentary and age-appropriate books at their shops, give free haircuts to kids who read to their barber or serve as a special reader at a nearby elementary school. 

The "Read with my Barber 2018" will kick off Monday at Masterpiece Barber College on 3510 East Bonanza Road, Suite 150, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Barbers who are interested in participating can call 702-229-5423. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.