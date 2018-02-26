Las Vegas barber offers free haircuts to kids who read

Las Vegas kids could get a free haircut during Nevada Reading Week.

Local barbers can participate in "Read with my Barber 2018" from Monday through March 3 by wearing a t-shirt to promote the week, make complimentary and age-appropriate books at their shops, give free haircuts to kids who read to their barber or serve as a special reader at a nearby elementary school.

The "Read with my Barber 2018" will kick off Monday at Masterpiece Barber College on 3510 East Bonanza Road, Suite 150, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Barbers who are interested in participating can call 702-229-5423.

