Latest attempted casino robbery marks fourth since start of new year

Metro police needs the public's help finding a man who tried to rob Ellis Island Casino. This is just the latest in a string of armed robberies and attempts at casinos across the Las Vegas Valley.

The latest case happened at Ellis Island, around 8 p.m. Saturday.

“It seems like they always get a pretty good visual of the guy,” Dustin Beavers said. Beavers was at the casino when it happened.

He said he was just having a good time when suddenly the suspect rushed past him.

“Not running -- but he had glasses on. He just walked by me,” Beavers said.

Before he knew it, Beavers saw security guards and police searching the area. This is the fourth attempted robbery at a casino since the start of the year, and the second at Ellis Island.

[RELATED: Police looking for man in attempted robbery at Ellis Island casino]

In January, a man succeeded in robbing the casino. Last month, a suspect got away with cash at the New York, New York Casino. And just last week, two people were arrested for robbing South Point Casino.

It’s a trend that police said is not a smart idea.

“The chances of getting away with a casino robbery are very slim, due to the fact that the Strip has a large amount of surveillance cameras, both police and private,” Metro's Larry Hadfield said.

Despite these recent robberies, Beavers believes Ellis Island is doing enough to keep people safe.

“You just have to have a plan in place,” he said. “If you walk around Ellis at any time, they definitely are beefed up with security, everything is on camera.”

He added visitors can do their part too.

“You just keep an eye on people a little bit more,” he said. “You think, ‘Wow. Who could be the next guy to take that risk?’”

If you have any information about this most recent case or any others, contact Metro Police.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.