Hiker finds body on Kyle Canyon Road north of Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating after a body was found on State Route 157, near Mt. Charleston.

Lt. Grant Rogers, of Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers received a report at 5:11 p.m. on Sunday that a hiker found a body near mile marker nine.

Citing the preliminary investigation, police said it appeared the victim had been there for approximately four to six weeks and was partially decomposed. Evidence at the scene suggested the victim was stabbed several times at that location.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the victim.

Police have not identified any suspects or a motive.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

