Pair killed in west Las Vegas crash

Two people were killed in a crash Sunday evening in the west Valley, Las Vegas Metro police said.

Police responded at 4:46 p.m. on Rainbow Boulevard and Westcliff Drive, Lt. Grant Rogers said. The crash involved two vehicles, one of which drove into a wall of the Silver State School Credit Union after the collision.

Citing evidence at the scene and witness statements, police said a 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound on Rainbow Boulevard attempting to make a left turn onto a private drive south of Westcliff Drive. A 2007 Chrysler 300 was traveling southbound on Rainbow Boulevard at a high rate of speed. The front of the Chrysler struck the right front of the Toyota.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota were pronounced dead at the scene. The Clark County Coroner's Office identified one of the victims as 31-year-old Alfredo Flores-Hernandez.

A family member of the second victim identified her as a 19-year-old Ana Laura Montes.

Family said it's not likely the couple was wearing seatbelts.

"It’s just devastating that they were both taken away from their families," Ana's sister Perla Montes said. "They were just going to the grocery store and some guy comes and takes them from both our families."

"I’m not going to be able to see my sister any more," Ana's brother Marco Montes said.

"They never smoked, they never drank," Perla Montes said.

The driver of the Chrysler was taken to University Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Police do not believe the driver was under the influence.

Traffic in the area was shut down during the investigation.

Ana's family set up a GoFundMe account for those who would like to donate.

