Dodgeball tournament helps raise money for at-risk Clark County students

Hundreds of people from the Las Vegas Valley competed Saturday in the After-School All-Stars annual dodgeball tournament.

The event at YMCA hosted 600 people and was kicked off with a performance by students from Gibson Middle School drum line and from C. P. Squires Elementary School ballet folklorico.

Emily Jillette, wife of Penn Jillette, and her team took home the best costume trophy with her team, VegasStrongArms, who all dressed up as Strip celebrities.

The event helped raise money for 8,000 at-risk Clark County students.

