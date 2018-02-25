Impairment suspected in deadly North Las Vegas crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Impairment suspected in deadly North Las Vegas crash

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
NLVPD investigate a fatal crash on Losee near Washburn Road (NLVPD / FOX5).
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

North Las Vegas police are investigating a multiple-vehicle crash that left one person dead Saturday night. 

Officers responded to reports of a crash around 10 p.m. on Losee and Washburn roads, near Ann Road. A total of three vehicles were involved in the crash. Police said a 65-year-old driver of an SUV died from the injuries he received in the collision. 

According to the preliminary investigation, the 65-year-old man was driving northbound on Losee Road approaching Washburn Road when his vehicle was struck by a sedan that was traveling at a high rate of speed in the same direction. Police said the driver of the sedan lost control and crossed over the traveling lane. 

Both vehicles ran off the road east of Losee. The man and the driver of the sedan were transported to a nearby hospital where the victim later died, police said. 

The driver of the sedan was listed in serious condition as of Sunday afternoon, police said. Officers suspect that speed and impairment caused the deadly crash. 

A third car was hit during the crash but the occupant(s) did not sustain any injuries. 

Northbound Losee Road was temporarily closed. 

The Coroner's office will release the identity, and cause and manner of death, of the decedent after official notification to next of kin has been made.

This is the 7th vehicle fatality in North Las Vegas in 2018.

