Police looking for man in attempted robbery at Ellis Island casino

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
and Jennifer Hurtado
LVMPD released surveillance photos of a man who attempted to rob the Ellis Island Casino cage (LVMPD / FOX5). LVMPD released surveillance photos of a man who attempted to rob the Ellis Island Casino cage (LVMPD / FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas police are looking for a man they said attempted to rob the cage at Ellis Island casino, near Koval Lane and Flamingo Road.

The suspect, described as a black man, entered Ellis Island about 8:15 p.m. Saturday night and went directly to the cash cage, Lt. Cole said. He brandished a firearm and demanded money from an employee, Cole said, but when the employee backed away the suspect fled south from the casino with no money. 

Detectives were on scene and patrol officers were looking for the suspect. He wore a maroon hoodie, black hat, blue jeans and glasses at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspect is urged to contact the LVMPD Robbery Section by phone at 702-828-3591.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

