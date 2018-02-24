UNLV police identify hate crime suspect

UNLV police said a homeless man battered a student in the Student Union on Friday.

In a notice, authorities said it happened about 11 a.m. The incident was classified as a hate crime due to the suspect's use of homophobic slurs directed at the student while the crime was committed.

The suspect, according to UNLV police, is a homeless man known both to the victim and Police Services.

UNLV police identified the suspect as Gino Flinn. He was described as being 6'2" tall, 188 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He fled the building after fellow students intervened. Officers are instructed to arrest Flinn if he's seen on campus again. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have been notified of the incident.

Anyone with information is instructed to call UNLV police at 702-895-3668.

