Thousands lose power in northwest Las Vegas Valley

A transformer is seen atop a power pole in Las Vegas. (File/FOX5)

Thousands of NV Energy customers lost power Saturday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

About 10,000 customers "or more" lost power about 11:38 a.m. near Craig Road and El Capitan Way, an official for NV Energy said. The problem was caused by a major breaker failure that affected a nearby substation.

Power was restored about one and one-half hours later, according to officials.

