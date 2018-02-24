Thousands lose power in northwest Las Vegas Valley - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Thousands lose power in northwest Las Vegas Valley

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
A transformer is seen atop a power pole in Las Vegas. (File/FOX5) A transformer is seen atop a power pole in Las Vegas. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Thousands of NV Energy customers lost power Saturday morning in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

About 10,000 customers "or more" lost power about 11:38 a.m. near Craig Road and El Capitan Way, an official for NV Energy said. The problem was caused by a major breaker failure that affected a nearby substation. 

Power was restored about one and one-half hours later, according to officials.

