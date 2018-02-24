Wounded Warrior team trials underway at Nellis Air Force Base

The Wounded Warrior team trials are underway at Nellis Air Force Base through March 1.

Wounded service members will compete in an a variety of events including wheelchair rugby, archery, swimming and shooting. There are 120 Air Force veterans from around the world competing and 40 will be selected to compete in the Wounded Warrior Games.

One of the competitors is Justin Fuchs, who said when he was medically retired from the Air Force after 11 years he didn't know what to do and said the trials gave him a new lease on life.

The Wounded Warrior Games will have veterans from every branch of the military competing in June in Colorado.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.