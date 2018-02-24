Man critically injured after falling from Neonopolis escalator

A 21-year-old man fell from the escalator at Neonopolis in downtown Las Vegas (Kurt Rempe / FOX5).

A man suffered critical injuries after falling from an escalator in downtown Las Vegas, police said.

Metropolitan police officers responded to reports of an injured person overnight at the Neonopolis shopping center on 450 Fremont Street, near Las Vegas Boulevard, according to Lt. Alvarado.

On arrival, officers located an unconscious 21-year-old man. Based on witness reports and video, Lt. Alvarado said the man was intoxicated and attempted to slide down the escalator rail when he fell.

The man was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition.

