Las Vegas 51s break ground on new Summerlin ballpark

The Las Vegas 51s have a new home. On Friday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new minor league baseball stadium for the 51s.

The team has been trying to build a new Triple-A ballpark in Las Vegas for years now and Friday's groundbreaking finally brought it to fruition.

The 10,000 seat park will be the home of the 51s, Big League Weekend and other community events.

David R. Weinreb, the CEO of Howard Hughes Corporation said, "There's a number of communities across the country where they've brought together a number of sports teams, both professional and minor leagues and it really works well. Summerlin is the perfect community to have a triple a ball team and we're so excited to bring that form of entertainment to the people of the community."

The state-of-the-art park will have 20 suites, party zones and decks including a swimming pool in the outfield and a kids zone.

The 51s have been looking for a new stadium for years to replace the outdated Cashman Field, which didn't offer amenities to fans or the players that are needed in today's sports business world.

Don Logan, President of the Las Vegas 51s said "The location here is better than anywhere we ever talked about. If you've seen the design of this place it's going to be phenomenal. The technology today is going to allow the stadium to function better than a lot of stadiums do. So maybe waiting ended up being a good thing for us."

The Golden Knights' practice facility will be the left field area. There will be a 25-foot fence so home runs that go over the wall will hit that practice facility. And fans sitting down the third baseline will get Strip views along with their baseball.

