1 October victim inspires 'Play it Forward' movement

A victim of 1 October has been inspiring acts of kindness all over the country. People are "Playing it Forward" in honor of Quinton Robbins from Henderson.

"It's helping the family get through the hardest time of their lives," Quinton's aunt, Merridee Turner said.

With an empty space in their hearts, Quinton Robbins' family has been reaching out their hands to others, because they said that's exactly what the 20-year-old would have done.



"He was so happy and he wanted others to be happy, so he went out of his way to make sure that happened," Turner said.



Shortly after Quinton was killed in the mass shooting on Oct. 1, a youth group leader asked Quinton's family if she could make cards with his picture encouraging people to "Pay it Forward," then the movement was given a new name.



"His younger cousin was doing an Instagram post and he typed in 'pay it forward,' but he spelled 'pay' wrong and he put 'play.' So his dad saw that and called Quinton's parents and it was perfect for Quinton because he loved all sports," Turner said.

What started as something between family and friends has grown beyond expectations.

On the "Play it Forward in honor of Quinton Robbins" Facebook page, people share some of their random acts of kindness. They have ranged from baking cookies for neighbors, to surprising people with gifts and gift cards, to paying peoples bills at restaurants and auto shops.



"We don't know half of these people that are on the page. That's the thing that's so amazing to us, is that some of them are strangers that are doing these acts of kindness and are helping us in the process," Turner said.



As Quinton's family continues to grieve his loss, they said watching people do good to others feels like a piece of him is still here.



"I don't think we'll ever fully heal, but it is healing every time we read one of those posts. It makes us smile and we know that's what Quinton would want," Turner said.

To learn more about Play it Forward in Honor of Quinton Robbins and get involved, click here.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.