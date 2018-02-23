Las Vegas student arrested after reportedly making threats toward middle school

A student was arrested after reportedly making threats against Cadwallader Middle School, according to the Clark County School District.

The assistant principal of the school sent a message to parents stating they received reports of a student making threats against the middle school located near Elkhorn Road and Buffalo Drive. The school notified Clark County School District police, which resulted in the arrest of the 14-year-old boy.

The name of the student was not released.

An investigation is still ongoing.

The assistant principal reminded parents to educate their children about reporting any possible suspicious activity or behavior to school administration and/or law enforcement.

Another teen was arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening a shooting at Rancho High School.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.