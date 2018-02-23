Snip and Sip? Clark County proposes plan for salons to sell beer and wine

Clark County is considering a plan that would allow barber shops and salons to sell limited amounts of wine and beer to clients. (FOX5)

Salons around the valley may soon get a little toastier. Clark County is considering a plan that would allow barber shops and salons to sell limited amounts of wine and beer to clients.

Debbie Richie said she wants her Body Spa Salons in the valley to be a place people look forward to coming to.

“If people choose to serve their client a glass of wine, which I do believe they should be allowed to because a lot of women get off work, men they're tired, they go there to relax and to have a glass of wine is a perk,” Richie said.

She said it’s a perk that shouldn't be turned into a profit.

“I do not believe it should be sold because it's gonna open up a whole different venue of what could happen,” Richie said.

A new county proposal would allow salons and barbers to sell up to two glasses of wine or beer at a time, as long as it's not their main source of income.

“I think it would bring down the professionalism in our salon. It leads to other things like can they come in off the street and buy,” Richie said.

Some county commissioners are also concerned that approving this could be opening a door for other businesses to do the same thing.

“I see it as another avenue for salon owners to create revenue and I don't think that's where it should come from. I just don't,” Richie said.

County commissioners are set to discuss more about this ordinance on March 6.

